England batters' woes against spin

CHENNAI: Jos Buttler was forced to defend the integrity of the visitors after Kevin Pietersen and Ravi Shastri, while on air, alleged that England have had one net session during this entire trip.

"That's not quite true," a downcast looking Buttler said after their 16th ODI defeat in 23 games since the start of the 50-over World Cup in October 2023. I think we have had a reasonably long tour, a few travel days, there have been a couple of times we have not trained but we have certainly done plenty of training throughout the tour. We obviously try to create a really good environment, but don't make mistake that for a lazy environment or a lack of effort. The guys are desperate to perform, do well and improve."

Per reports, they did train normally but haven't trained post the first ODI in Nagpur on November 6, not as a group anyway. Setting aside the issue of whether or not they have trained on this tour, this is a team that has to rediscover their mojo, and very fast, if they are to be a force in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The one thing that has repeatedly ailed them while playing in India since the World Cup is the way they have handled spin. In each of the three ODIs, the openers got off to rapid starts (0/75, 0/81 and 0/60) before the middle-order came up a cropper against the tweakers. One reason why Joe Root has been brought back into the 50-over set-up is to solidify this aspect of their game. But it hasn't brought about the desired results, not yet anyway.

If they are to be competitive in Pakistan — and if they get far, Dubai — they will have to show better gumption against the slower bowlers. When the skipper was asked about the side's frailties against spin, the wicket-keeper said he had 'no concerns'. "Simply we have to be better," he said. "We have to be very confident in all the guys' games against spin. Guys have all the shots.

"Joe Root is probably one of the best players of spin in the world. Certainly a good guy to have in our team. Like I said, quite simply you can't put your finger on always why but we just have to be better and be more effective. Take the lessons from the opposition."

Three games (eight if you want to count the preceding T20Is) may not be a big enough sample size but a pattern has played itself out. Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar... they have all been among the wickets this series. The table makes for sobering reading if you are an England fan; across the three 50-over games, they have lost a combined 13 for 341 in 71 overs. It's a worrying performance from a team having designs of winning the ICC event.

Buttler did say India was the benchmark in this format but there was a time when England were the gold standard. "We're up against a good side in their own conditions, they're probably the benchmark in ODI cricket at the moment," Buttler said.

"We've had some moments in games, never enough to force results or look like winning games of cricket in the last three matches. But I think the fact we're not anywhere near our potential yet or playing individually or collectively where we know we can be gives us something to look forward to, believe we can get there and be a dangerous team in the Champions Trophy."

It's a squad filled with good players, all of whom are capable of winning matches. But for that to happen, they will have to start playing spinners well. On recent evidence, it may not be possible. Not in the two weeks anyway.