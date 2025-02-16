WPL: Edwards questions umpiring calls as MI fall short against DC in controversial finish

VADODARA: Taking a dig at the controversial run-out decisions that played a big role in her team's last-ball, two-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians coach Charlotte Edwards said it was "really hard" to comprehend such calls that affect the eventual outcome of the match.

Three controversial run-out decisions sparked a debate as Delhi Capitals edged past MI in a WPL match on Saturday, raising concerns over the interpretation of the LED stump rules.

Third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan ruled three DC batters -- Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy and Shikha Pandey -- not out, seemingly disregarding the moment the LED stumps first lit up after the ball made initial contact with the wickets.

"You've got to stay pretty calm. It is really hard when there're many decisions to go to the third umpire. The result of the game is looking at the big screen," said Edwards, the two-time World Cup-winning England skipper, after MI's narrow defeat.

"It's pretty hard. I've played the game and been around the game to know... it's the game and we just have to move on. We look forward to playing here on Tuesday," she added.

While commentating on the match, former India captain Mithali Raj also had observed that decisions on Arundhati and Radha Yadav should have gone in MI's favour.

The WPL 2025 rules state that a wicket is considered broken at the first frame when the LED stumps light up, but in all three cases here, the umpire made decisions based on a second frame when the bails were fully dislodged.