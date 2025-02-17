Bumrah-less India hope for Shami's wrist magic to reclaim Champions Trophy

BENGALURU: Mohammed Shami's right hand has more sleight than a magician.

A simple cock of his wrist can outfox the best batters in the world.

But can he unlock the sorcery and help India reclaim the ICC Champions Trophy after 12 years? The fans will certainly expect Shami to hit his strides straightaway in the marquee event because India's primary strike weapon Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to an injury.

But there are multiple concerns as well about Shami's readiness for an event of this magnitude.

India start their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai.

The 34-year-old is coming back from an injury. Even though he has played a few matches at various levels and formats since his re-entry into cricket late last year, delivering in a high-pressure tournament is an altogether different proposition.

Another reason for the trepidation surrounding Shami is the absence of Bumrah, his trusted ally in the last six years or so at the other end.

In the Champions Trophy, Shami is all set to partner Arshdeep Singh. But for all his skills and promise, Arshdeep is not yet at Bumrah's level.

So, can Shami drag the train forward all by himself? Former India pacer Laxmipathy Balaji found no reason to believe otherwise.