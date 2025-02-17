Five potential breakout stars to watch at the Champions Trophy

DUBAI: The Champions Trophy starts on Wednesday in Pakistan and Dubai.

Here are five less heralded players looking to make a name for themselves at the 50-over tournament:

Varun Chakravarthy (India)

A late entry into the Indian squad for the tournament, wrist spinner Varun Chakravarthy adds value to the bowling line-up on expected slow pitches in Dubai.

The 33-year-old only made his ODI debut in this month's England series after claiming 14 wickets in India's 4-1 T20 triumph.

He has been a standout in the Indian Premier League 20-over tournament and played a key role with 21 wickets in Kolkata Knight Riders' title triumph last year.

Chakravarthy is part of a formidable Indian spin attack, and coach Gautam Gambhir said he could offer the "X-factor".

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan)

Middle-order batsman Tayyab Tahir was a breakout star for Pakistan in the 2023 Emerging Teams Asia Cup when his sparkling century led the team to victory in the final against arch-rivals India.

Tahir, 31, enjoyed a good run in the domestic circuit and a few T20 outings for Pakistan before making his ODI debut last year.

His scores in white-ball internationals have been moderate, with his highest 39 not out in a T20 game.

But Tayyab has had praise from pundits, with fast bowling great Wasim Akram calling him a "very exciting talent" after his batting blitz in the Pakistan Super League.

Tom Banton (England)

Somerset batsman Tom Banton joined England in India for the final ODI of this month's series and showed glimpses of his talent in a 38-run knock for a losing cause.

The 26-year-old, who took guard at number three in Ahmedabad, came in as cover for injured Jacob Bethell and replaced him in England's Champions Trophy squad.

Playing his seventh ODI and his first since August 2020, Banton took on the Indian spinners and made a six off Washington Sundar with a spectacular switch hit over backward point.

Banton has been in top form in T20 franchise cricket and is the leading batter in the United Arab Emirates' premier competition, amassing 493 runs including two centuries from 11 innings.