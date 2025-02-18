Champions Trophy: Conundrum of keeping faith

CHENNAI: "That's the way cricket is meant to be played. I know a lot of people talk about it, but that's the way we've got to play the game and that's the way cricket should be played." That is what India head coach Gautam Gambhir had to say when asked about the team management's fixation on having a left-right combination in the middle at any point in time.

India had just beaten England 3-0 in the ODI series and were on a high, but there were enough questions to be asked about some of the decisions made by Gambhir and his staff. One among them, and perhaps the most important one was his push to have a left-right combination in the middle.

Among other things, it has also led to a discussion on who should don the gloves for India. KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant? Captain Rohit Sharma had made it clear that Rahul is the first-choice keeper considering the performance he has shown every time he got the chance, especially during Pant's long injury layoff. Barring the final where he went into a shell, Rahul had a stellar World Cup and is among the top middle-order keeper-batters in the world. Since the 2019 ODI WC, Rahul has 1419 runs in 36 innings at 52.55 average and 92.56 strike rate. He is third on the list of middle-order keeper-batters in this period. He, followed by Shai Hope, are the only two to average over 50 with minimum of 1000 runs in this phase.