Unsold in IPL auction, Shardul Thakur 'excited' to play county cricket for Essex

LONDON: India all-rounder Shardul Thakur will play seven matches for County team Essex in Division One from the beginning of the 2025 season, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Thakur, who has played 11 Tests, 47 ODIs and 25 T20Is over the last eight years, will be playing in the English country circuit for the first time.

Thakur has been in rich form both with the bat and the ball, having scored 51 and 119 for his second first-class century last month against Jammu and Kashmir, followed by a brisk 84 against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy group stage.

Thakur also claimed a hat-trick in the match against Meghalaya, in a bid to prove his form and fitness for a national team comeback, with his last appearance being at the 2023 ODI World Cup.