Pakistan opt to bowl against New Zealand in Champions Trophy opener

KARACHI: Defending champions Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener here on Wednesday.

Pakistan had won the last edition of the tournament in 2017.

The eight-nation ICC showpiece marks the first major global tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly 30 years.

Teams: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke.