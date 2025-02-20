Had doubts if I'd ever play for India again after injury: Shami

"He said my priority is to get you to walk, then jog, and then run. Thinking about playing competitive cricket is still a distant goal."

The transition from being an active athlete to relying on crutches was mentally challenging for Shami.

"I always wondered when I would be able to put my feet on the ground again. Someone who is used to running on the field constantly was now on crutches," he said.

The first two months were especially difficult, as self-doubt crept in.

"A lot of thoughts used to run through my mind. Will I be able to do it again? Will I be able to walk without a limp?" he admitted.

Shami said he was gripped by fear when he was asked to put his feet on the ground after three months.

"After 60 days, when they asked me to put my feet on the ground, you won’t believe me, but I have never been more scared to put my foot down," he said.

"It felt like I was starting over, like a toddler learning how to walk, and I was worried about any complications."

Shami’s determination to don the India jersey again kept him motivated during the toughest phase of his recovery.

"Courage and passion to play for the country are the biggest motivators, and the desire to wear the India badge on my chest kept me going," he said.

"You endure the pain and take it one step at a time without complaints or bitterness. The passion for representing my country has brought me this far.

"It was tough, and there was pain, but with resilience and patience, I made it through. My motivation has always been to serve my country for as long as possible because once you step away, you’re just like anyone else," Shami said.