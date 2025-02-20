Mandhana's RCB eye hat-trick of wins against Mumbai Indians at Chinnaswamy

BENGALURU: Having dominated with back-to-back emphatic victories, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be aiming for a third consecutive win when they take on a star-studded Mumbai Indians in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) match at home on Friday.
Smriti Mandhana’s RCB have been flawless so far, whether it was chasing down a daunting 200-plus target against Gujarat Giants or comfortably overhauling a tricky 140-odd total against Delhi Capitals.
Their overall strength has been evident in both matches, and they currently lead the five-team standings with four points and a strong net run rate— the only side yet to suffer a defeat this season.
RCB are set to receive a rousing welcome as they play their first match of the season at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mandhana, who dismantled DC with a blistering 47-ball 81 in the previous game, will look to replicate that performance in front of a home crowd.
The India vice-captain has been in imperious form, having won the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024 and earning a spot in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year. Her class was on full display as she tore apart the DC bowling attack in their last match.
While Mandhana led the charge against DC, RCB’s middle order showcased resilience against Gujarat Giants. The contributions of Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh, and young Kanika Ahuja ensured a smooth chase, sealing a six-wicket win with ample balls to spare.
However, RCB’s bowling has shown vulnerability, conceding too many runs at times. Teenager VJ Joshitha leaked 43 runs in four overs against Gujarat, while Australian all-rounder Georgia Wareham was expensive, giving away 50 runs in three overs. A much-improved bowling performance against DC has, however, instilled confidence in the unit.
Their opponents, Mumbai Indians, the inaugural WPL champions, will be tough contenders under the leadership of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Despite a defeat to DC, where Nat Sciver-Brunt’s superb 80 off 59 balls and her 73-run partnership with Harmanpreet went in vain, MI’s batting remains formidable.
The team boasts some of the most destructive top-order batters, including Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr. However, MI’s success will hinge on the consistency of Sciver-Brunt, who has registered back-to-back half-centuries, and Harmanpreet. If they are to go the distance, the duo will need solid support from the rest of the batting line-up.
On the bowling front, Mumbai have performed admirably, with Sciver-Brunt and South African pacer Shabnim Ismail causing problems for opposition batters with their pace and accuracy.
Teams (from):
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, G Kamalini, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana, Amelia Kerr, Akshita Maheshwari, Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Kanika Ahuja, Ekta Bisht, Charlie Dean, Kim Garth, Richa Ghosh, Heather Graham, VJ Joshitha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Jagravi Pawar, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Sneh Rana, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.