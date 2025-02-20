Mandhana's RCB eye hat-trick of wins against Mumbai Indians at Chinnaswamy

BENGALURU: Having dominated with back-to-back emphatic victories, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be aiming for a third consecutive win when they take on a star-studded Mumbai Indians in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) match at home on Friday.

Smriti Mandhana’s RCB have been flawless so far, whether it was chasing down a daunting 200-plus target against Gujarat Giants or comfortably overhauling a tricky 140-odd total against Delhi Capitals.

Their overall strength has been evident in both matches, and they currently lead the five-team standings with four points and a strong net run rate— the only side yet to suffer a defeat this season.

RCB are set to receive a rousing welcome as they play their first match of the season at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mandhana, who dismantled DC with a blistering 47-ball 81 in the previous game, will look to replicate that performance in front of a home crowd.

The India vice-captain has been in imperious form, having won the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024 and earning a spot in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year. Her class was on full display as she tore apart the DC bowling attack in their last match.

While Mandhana led the charge against DC, RCB’s middle order showcased resilience against Gujarat Giants. The contributions of Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh, and young Kanika Ahuja ensured a smooth chase, sealing a six-wicket win with ample balls to spare.