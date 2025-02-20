Pakistan's injured opener Zaman out of Champions Trophy, Imam-ul-Haq named replacement

KARACHI: Hosts Pakistan suffered a serious blow Thursday when opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the Champions Trophy with an injury ahead of their crunch clash with arch-rivals India.

The 34-year-old left-handed batsman was replaced by Imam-ul-Haq.

"Twenty-nine-year-old Imam, who has played 72 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Fakhar was ruled out due to an oblique injury," the ICC said in its media release.

Zaman sprained a chest muscle while fielding at the start of Pakistan's game against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, which the hosts lost by 60 runs.

He could not open the innings because of playing rules and instead batted at number four and made a laborious 41-ball 24, showing signs of discomfort.

Zaman has played 86 ODIs, averaging just over 46.

"I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride," he wrote on social media.

"Unfortunately I'm now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity.

"I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback."

Following Wednesday's defeat in the tournament opener, defending champions Pakistan now must beat India in Dubai in Group A on Sunday to keep alive their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Bangladesh are the other team in Group A, while Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan comprise Group B in the 50-over tournament.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the last four.