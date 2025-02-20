Shami steals show as India kick off campaign with win

CHENNAI: Is he the same pacer that he was 18 months ago? Can he seam and swing the ball like he did during the ODI World Cup? Will his body be able to take the workload of 50 overs without breaking down? Questions lingered as Mohammed Shami blew hot and cold during the three ODIs against England ahead of the Champions Trophy. On Thursday, under hot Dubai Sun, the veteran pacer answered with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh, helping India start their campaign with a clinical victory.
It only took six balls for Shami to make an impact. He ran in from around the wicket to Soumya Sarkar, brought the ball back into the left-hander to take the inside edge. KL Rahul did the rest. It was just the beginning. With Harshit Rana as company, Shami ran through Bangladesh top-order, removing Mehidy Hasan Miraz next. This time, it was a full delivery, shaping away from the right-hander which Mehidy edged to Shubman Gill in the slip cordon. Such was the powerplay burst from India that Bangladesh were down to 35/5 in ninth over. It could well have been 35/6 but Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter as Axar Patel missed a hat-trick.
When it looked like Bangladesh will bundle out soon enough, Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali revived the innings. They added more than 150 runs and looked dangerous to take the game away from India. Shami once again rose to the occasion. Jaker tried to take him on only to find the fielder and hand Shami his 200th ODI wicket. The Indian pacer became the joint-second fastest bowler to get to the milestone in terms of matches played and fastest based on number of balls bowled, ahead of Mitchell Starc. Shami went on to take a couple more wickets, finishing his fifer and Bangladesh innings as they were all out for 228.
For someone who has played just three ODIs since the home World Cup in 2023, Shami has been the talk of the town since September. From New Zealand Test series to Australia tour to England white-ball games, his comeback had been the most talked about one. There were doubts of course considering the recurring swelling he had in right knee, and when he finally came back, he did look like a shadow of himself.
However, as is often the case with elite athletes, the more he played, the better he got. The captain and team management knew that as well with Rohit backing him on more than one occasion in the last few weeks. And it all showed on Thursday as Shami's fifer and the captain's powerplay burst with the bat proved to be game-changing.
On pitch that got slower as the day progressed, Shami ensured Bangladesh only got to 228. In the chase, Rohit and Gill knew they had to make the most of the powerplay. They took on bowlers at will — Rohit was often not in full control while Gill looked a class apart — and ensured the platform is set. Rohit fell in the tenth over after making a 36-ball 41 but India finished the powerplay at 69/1. From thereon, despite wickets falling at the other end, Gill held the chase the together. Once Rahul joined him in the middle, Gill put his foot down on the accelerator, got to his century in 125 balls and ensured that team got across the line.
Even as the World No 1 batter continued to stamp his authority, Thursday was all about comeback man Shami. For this performance will not just boost his confidence but also the team going forward.