Shami steals show as India kick off campaign with win

CHENNAI: Is he the same pacer that he was 18 months ago? Can he seam and swing the ball like he did during the ODI World Cup? Will his body be able to take the workload of 50 overs without breaking down? Questions lingered as Mohammed Shami blew hot and cold during the three ODIs against England ahead of the Champions Trophy. On Thursday, under hot Dubai Sun, the veteran pacer answered with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh, helping India start their campaign with a clinical victory.

It only took six balls for Shami to make an impact. He ran in from around the wicket to Soumya Sarkar, brought the ball back into the left-hander to take the inside edge. KL Rahul did the rest. It was just the beginning. With Harshit Rana as company, Shami ran through Bangladesh top-order, removing Mehidy Hasan Miraz next. This time, it was a full delivery, shaping away from the right-hander which Mehidy edged to Shubman Gill in the slip cordon. Such was the powerplay burst from India that Bangladesh were down to 35/5 in ninth over. It could well have been 35/6 but Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter as Axar Patel missed a hat-trick.

When it looked like Bangladesh will bundle out soon enough, Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali revived the innings. They added more than 150 runs and looked dangerous to take the game away from India. Shami once again rose to the occasion. Jaker tried to take him on only to find the fielder and hand Shami his 200th ODI wicket. The Indian pacer became the joint-second fastest bowler to get to the milestone in terms of matches played and fastest based on number of balls bowled, ahead of Mitchell Starc. Shami went on to take a couple more wickets, finishing his fifer and Bangladesh innings as they were all out for 228.

For someone who has played just three ODIs since the home World Cup in 2023, Shami has been the talk of the town since September. From New Zealand Test series to Australia tour to England white-ball games, his comeback had been the most talked about one. There were doubts of course considering the recurring swelling he had in right knee, and when he finally came back, he did look like a shadow of himself.