Benefited a lot from working with Bumrah, picked consistency from him: Harshit Rana

DUBAI: Indian pacer Harshit Rana, who has swiftly made his mark with international debuts across all three formats within a short span, credited seasoned speedster Jasprit Bumrah for shaping his consistency and adaptability at the highest level.

The 23-year-old earned his Test cap during the prestigious Border-Gavaskar series in December before making his T20I and ODI debuts in the recently concluded white-ball series against England. It was during India's tour of Australia, Rana had the opportunity to share the dressing room with one of the modern greats -- Bumrah.

"I get a lot of benefit from working with Jassi bhai. He has a lot of experience. He always guided me on how to bowl in which format," Rana told reporters after India's six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

"We used to talk about Test matches in Australia and also about different formats. I got a lot of benefit from that. We often discussed Test matches in Australia and also about various other formats. One thing I have picked up from him is consistency." Rana also acknowledged India's bowling coach Morne Morkel for refining his skills, particularly his line and length.

"I have learned a great deal from him. He has worked extensively on improving my line and length," he added.