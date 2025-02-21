Shubman Gill ascends new peak as ODI match-winner for India

CHENNAI: It was the fourth ball of the ninth over during India's chase against Bangladesh. Shubman Gill was facing Tanzim Hasan and in came a back-of-the-length delivery. Gill stood tall on his front foot, swiping across the line to send the ball into the midwicket stands of the Dubai International Stadium.

It might not read as much here, that six from Gill was an early contender for shot of the tournament. The kind that you would want to make a GIF out of and play it on loop. The ridiculousness of the shot was acknowledged by his captain as Rohit Sharma looked down with a shrug and wry smile.

If one had followed Gill's international career till this point, it would be a no-brainer to say that ODIs are his best format. Not just because of his appetite for runs that was drilled into him at a very young age by his father. But also because of the ease with which he has been able to construct an innings in this format. He was the highest run-getter in ODIs during the 2023 calendar year. He has been the best batter for India in the format, and now, is also the No 1 ranked batter in the world.

While there is no doubt about any of the aforementioned facts, his century against Bangladesh elevated him to the next level. Unlike the previous six centuries he has scored as an opener, this one was different. Off the six hundreds, five of them have came while batting first on flat tracks where India went on to post massive totals. The one against Bangladesh during the 2023 Asia Cup was his first during a chase, but India did not get across the line.