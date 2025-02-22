Rahul Dravid turns back clock, dons cricket hat again in KSCA III Division

With the top two teams set to qualify for knockouts, Vijaya CC were looking for a crucial win and Dravid did not take it lightly. "He was serious today. He did not laugh, play cool, nothing. It didn't matter if it was No 4 or 5 or 10 or 11, he wanted their wicket. And the best part was, he made the other players feel so comfortable. He never spoke unless needed. Only when it seemed like the game was slipping away, he talked to the captain and said, 'please change the bowling side. Let the spinner come, please keep a midwicket fielder'. Then they got the prize wicket of the captain Gopinath Saandra N (36-ball 49). That is the thing that makes him a gentleman of cricket, even today," explained Pradhan Kumar, who is the president of the Association of Cricket Umpires Karnataka (ACUK).

The veteran umpire shared a brief moment with the former India head coach while he was batting in the middle as well. "We chatted for a couple of minutes. He played a cover drive and when he came to the non-striker's end, I jokingly said 'same old story continues'. He laughed saying, 'almost for 12 years he hasn't played active cricket'. It was a very great opportunity. And thanks to KSCA, thanks to Dravid for coming and playing in the third division which made everyone, all of us here in the ground, including the players, staff, coaches and spectators, who came from far after coming to know, everybody enjoyed," said Pradhan Kumar who has been an umpire for more than three decades.

"The best part of his stature is he comes at 8.45 AM. He goes for knockings as a regular cricketer. Does not matter that he was a coach for the Indian team. He was the state team captain, Indian team captain, and South zone captain. He never thought he was in a third division game. And it is a morale boost for other people, other players. Even at this stage, he comes and plays in league cricket. That's the importance of his team, his boys to perform well," he added.