Champions Trophy: India chase 242 after bowling out Pakistan, Kuldeep claims three

DUBAI: Indian bowlers were stunningly accurate but Pakistan managed to post a competitive 241 courtesy of Saud Shakeel's polished fifty and Khushdil Shah's cameo in the Champions Trophy here on Sunday.

Shakeel (62, 76b, 5x4) was largely fluent and added 104 runs for the third wicket with skipper Mohammad Rizwan (46), but Pakistan never really managed to break the shackles after opting to bat.

The pitch expectedly grew slow once the match entered the middle passage, and the precision of Indian bowlers made the run-making a laboured task with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep leading the way (3/40).

There was a period in Pakistan innings when both Rizwan and Shakeel failed to find the boundary rope for 55 consecutive deliveries.

However, they were also forced to traverse a cautious path because of the early departure of Babar Azam (23) and Imam-ul-Haq (10).

Azam looked like a million dollars while playing those trademark cover drives for a few boundaries off Harshit Rana and Hardik Pandya. But that desire to drive brought his doom as well.

Pandya immediately pulled the length back after getting driven for a four and Azam's full-throttle shot took an edge en route to KL Rahul's big gloves.

Soon, Imam took off for a non-existent single and Axar Patel at mid-on just had to hit the stumps, a task he accomplished without any ado.