Champions Trophy: NZ beat Bangladesh to book semis spot along with India; Pakistan knocked out

RAWALPINDI: Rachin Ravindra shepherded New Zealand's chase with a timely century as his team recovered from an early wobble to see off Bangladesh by five wickets and secure its place in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy here on Monday.

Victory for the Black Caps also confirmed India's slot in the semifinals while eliminating tournament hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh from the mega event.

Both India and New Zealand have won their first two matches, including against Pakistan.

Before Ravindra's chancy hundred, all-rounder Michael Bracewell did the star turn with a four-wicket haul as New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to 236 for nine.

In reply, New Zealand were off to a disastrous start as they lost the wickets of Will Young and Kane Williamson with just 15 runs on the board.

But they rallied to complete the chase in 46.1 overs, with Ravindra making 112 off 105 balls with the help of 12 fours and a six.

Tom Latham struck 55 in 76 balls, while adding 129 runs for the fourth wicket with Ravindra which sealed the deal in New Zealand's favour.

Bangladesh had their moments though with the ball.

Taskin Ahmed got rid of Young with a magnificent inswinger that crashed through the batter's defence to disturb the stumps with New Zealand yet to open their account.

Playing this game after his surprise omission from the clash against India, express pace bowler Nahid Rana then made short work of Kane Williamson (5), who drove away from his body, got an outside edge, and Mushfiqur Rahim accepted the offering gleefully.

A partnership of 57 runs followed between Devon Conway (30) and Ravindra before the wily left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman got Conway to chop one onto his stumps, laving the Kiwis at a tricky 72 for three in the 16th over.

Then came the match-winning partnership Ravindra and Latham.

Earlier, Bracewell, the left-handed batter who bowls off-spin, was measly as well as effective, finishing with excellent figures of 4/26 in 10 overs.