I hope now, no one asks whether Virat is in form: Rajkumar Sharma

DUBAI: Ecstatic and relieved in equal measure after Virat Kohli's heroics against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, his formative coach Rajkumar Sharma said he is hoping that questions on the star India batter's form will stop now.

Kohli slammed his 51st ODI century to play a starring role in his team's crucial six-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday here, a result that all but put India in the semifinals.

"Ab to nahi poochhoge ki Virat form mein nahi hai?" (I hope, you won't ask me that Virat is not in form)," Sharma told 'PTI Videos' This was Kohli's first ODI hundred since November 2023.

The 36-year-old had been drawing a lot of flak for not scoring enough big knocks in the last couple of years.

Sharma maintained that Kohli has never been out of form.

"He has been a big match player as I have always said and that is what he has proved today. He has always performed well against tough opposition," Sharma said of Kohli's unbeaten 100 that also fetched player of the match award last night.