No one knows what to do: Akhtar blasts Pakistan's 'Brainless and clueless management'

DUBAI: Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar didn't pull any punches as he blasted Pakistan's "brainless, and clueless" team management following the six-wicket loss to India in the Champions Trophy, saying the side entered the tournament without any "clear direction".

Pakistan suffered their second consecutive loss in the event on Sunday.

They had lost to New Zealand in the opener and their chances of advancing are now hanging by a thread.

"I am not disappointed at all (by the defeat to India) because I knew what would happen," Akhtar said in a short video on his X account.

"You can't select five bowlers? the whole world is playing six bowlers you go with two all-rounders, this is just brainless and clueless management."