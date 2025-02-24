Nobody can handle pressure and provide stability like Kohli: BCCI, IPL top brass

DUBAI: Virat Kohli provides unmatched stability to the Indian team, according to former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, who felt the superstar batter displayed exceptional composure under pressure during his century against Pakistan.

Kohli's majestic unbeaten century was the backbone of India's six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

"Virat Kohli has shown how to handle the pressure and how to play for the country. Through his outstanding innings, Virat has won many hearts and the match for the country," former BCCI President Thakur told PTI.

"If you look at Virat's innings, he never went outright for the century. For him, the priority was India's win. He was rotating the strike, not going for his own runs only.

"He wanted to play till the last and win the match for India. That is a big thing about Kohli. For big players like him individual innings is not very important, it's country's victory that matters," he added.

After India's bowlers restricted Pakistan to an underwhelming 241, Kohli stitched match-winning partnerships with Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to chase down the target with 45 balls to spare.