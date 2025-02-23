Virat Kohli becomes quickest batter to score 14,000 runs in ODI cricket; breaks Tendulkar's record

DUBAI: India superstar Virat Kohli on Sunday created history as he became the quickest batter to score 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's previous record, during the Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan here.

Kohli is now only the third batter in ODI cricket to have scored 14,000 runs, after the legendary Indian Sachin Tendulkar (18,246 runs) and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs).

Kohli is the quickest ever to the milestone, having completed his 14,000 ODI runs in 287 innings.

Before him, Tendulkar had taken 350 innings to reach the feat while Sangakkara took 378 outings.

Coincidentally, both Kohli and Tendulkar scored their 14,000th ODI run against Pakistan.

The India No.3 needed only 15 runs on Sunday to reach the milestone, which he did with a four through covers off Haris Rauf in the 13th over of the run chase.