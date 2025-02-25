Champions Trophy: Rain washes out Australia-South Africa clash in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa was abandoned here on Tuesday due to persistent rain, forcing the two Group B heavyweights to share a point each.

The weather did not allow even the toss to be completed.

With the conditions not getting any better, the match officials called off the game a little more than three hours after the scheduled start time.

The cut-off time for the game was 7.32 pm but the officials made the call much earlier with no weather improvement in sight.

After the no result, South Africa and Australia shared one point each and it means that Wednesday's contest between England and Afghanistan has turned into a virtual knockout with the loser becoming the third team to be eliminated from the ICC event.

Tournament hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh were knocked out of the event on Monday after suffering two successive defeats.