'Complete overhaul': What went wrong for Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy?

KARACHI: Title-holders and hosts Pakistan crashed out in the group phase of the Champions Trophy after losing to New Zealand and arch-rivals India.

They still have a match to play, against Bangladesh on Thursday, but their tournament is over—a disappointing end to their first hosting of a major international cricket event in three decades.

AFP Sport looks at where it all went wrong for Mohammad Rizwan's men in the 50-over tournament:

Uncertain build-up

Rizwan was appointed white-ball skipper in October last year and led Pakistan to an impressive 2-1 ODI win over world champions Australia—their first series victory in 22 years in the country.

They also won in Zimbabwe and inflicted on South Africa their first home whitewash, with a 3-0 scoreline.

But fast-rising opener Saim Ayub injured his ankle during a subsequent Test in South Africa. Pakistan delayed the announcement of their Champions Trophy squad until the deadline to wait on Ayub's fitness but the left-hander failed to recover.

To add to the home team's woes, fellow opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the rest of the tournament after the first match -- a 60-run defeat to New Zealand—with a muscle injury.

Pakistan's much-vaunted pace attack of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf—rested from the Test series to keep them fresh—looked rusty and failed to control the death overs.