‘I have definitely never said this’: Cummins denies quote attributed to him on India's Champions Trophy venue

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has denied claims attributed to him by an Australian media outlet concerning India's playing venue for the Champions Trophy.

The media outlet had misattributed former England fast bowler Jonathan Agnew's remarks to Cummins.

Before the India-Pakistan match on Sunday (February 23) in Dubai, Agnew shared his disappointment over India being able to 'pick and choose' where they played.

Following the misattribution, Cummins took to X to refute the claims.

“I have definitely never said this,” Cummins wrote, tagging the media outlet while retweeting a tweet that has since been deleted.