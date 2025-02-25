‘I have definitely never said this’: Cummins denies quote attributed to him on India's Champions Trophy venue

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has denied claims attributed to him by an Australian media outlet concerning India's playing venue for the Champions Trophy.
The media outlet had misattributed former England fast bowler Jonathan Agnew's remarks to Cummins.
Before the India-Pakistan match on Sunday (February 23) in Dubai, Agnew shared his disappointment over India being able to 'pick and choose' where they played.
Following the misattribution, Cummins took to X to refute the claims.
“I have definitely never said this,” Cummins wrote, tagging the media outlet while retweeting a tweet that has since been deleted.
“Who said this? Take legal action on this!” a fan said, reacting to Cummins’s tweet.
In an interview with ABC Sport, Agnew said, “I feel very uncomfortable about the way that India is being treated at the moment.”
"This is wrong; if you're going to play international tournaments, you can't pick and choose where you play and where you're not going to play. I don't see how long this can carry on for? It makes a farce of these tournaments," he added.
Cummins is watching the tournament from the sidelines owing to an ankle injury and is targeting a return to competitive cricket with the IPL next month. The break also coincided with the birth of his daughter.