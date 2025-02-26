Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan to bat first against England

LAHORE: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi opted to bat first against England in a must-win Champions Trophy match for both teams here on Wednesday.

England have made just one change, bringing Jamie Overton in place of injured Brydon Carse, while Afghanistan remained unchanged.

Teams: England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(capt), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.