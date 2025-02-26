Champions Trophy: Zadran's majestic 177 leads Afghanistan to 325 for seven against England

LAHORE: Opener Ibrahim Zadran bludgeoned a remarkable 177 as Afghanistan raced to a highly competitive 325 for seven in their must-win Champions Trophy match against England here on Wednesday.

Zadran, whose daddy hundred came off 146 balls (12x4, 6x6), had solid support from skipper Hashmathullah Shahidi (40, 67b, 3x4), with whom he raised 103 runs for the fourth wicket, and Azmatullah Omarzai (41, 31b) with whom he milked 72 runs for the fifth wicket.

Later, he plundered 111 runs for the sixth wicket with Mohammed Nabi (40, 24b) to put England through the wringer.

The winner of this match will retain hopes of entering the semifinals from Group B, while the other team's campaign in this tournament will come to an end.

But Afghanistan's start to such a crunch game was way off the mark after they elected to bat first.

Pacer Jofra Archer's (3/64) pace and accuracy put them under considerable strife inside the first 10 overs on an absolute batting beauty.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz dragged an Archer delivery back onto his stumps while attempting a drive, Sediquallah Atal was trapped in front and Rahmat Shah pulled one straight to Adil Rashid at square leg as the Afghans slumped to 37 for three inside the Power Play.

Zadran began the repair work in the company of Shahidi and they were understandably circumspect.

But once he reached 50 off 65 balls, Zadran opened up more and smoked Jamie Overton for a couple of fours to signal the shifting of gears.