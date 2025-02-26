Zadran 177, Omarzai fifer lead Afghanistan to 8-run win, England knocked out of Champions Trophy

LAHORE: Ibrahim Zadran's majestic 177 and pacer Azmatullah Omarzai's fifer trumped Joe Root's masterful hundred, as the brave Afghanistan registered a thrilling 8-run win to knock a largely-insipid England out of the Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.

England are winless after two matches and in their last league match in Group B they will face South Africa, who already have three points along with Australia.

Afghanistan now have two points and will have to beat the Aussies in their final group match to entertain the hopes of reaching the last eight.

For a long time, England's chase merely rattled along as the dismissal of Phil Salt and Jamie Smith jolted them early.

They were 30 for two then, and eventually ended up at 317 all out with a ball to spare as pacer Omarzai (5/58) struck at crucial junctures.

But Root (120, 111b, 11x4, 1x6) brought stability to England's innings through two alliances, adding 68 runs with Ben Duckett (38), who was dropped on 29, for the third wicket and then an 83-run stand with skipper Jos Buttler for the fifth wicket.

They were not really blazing partnerships but kept England afloat, keeping them in the vicinity of the asking rate.

But the jettisoning of Duckett and Buttler prematurely curtailed those blossoming joint ventures, as Root had to shoulder the burden all by himself.