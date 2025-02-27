Afghanistan is never going to be taken lightly ever again: Jonathan Trott

With two points from two games, Afghanistan are still in the semifinal race.

A win against Australia will take them to four points, which will elevate them to the top two.

Australia have three points from two games after their washout against South Africa.

A loss for Afghanistan will mean they are out of the competition.

"I'm going to make sure when they wake up tomorrow, they enjoy tonight, (but) wake up tomorrow ready for Australia," Trott had told the media after their nail-biting victory over England.

"As soon as they wake up tomorrow, the focus is on Australia."

Having seen first-hand Afghanistan's rise to cricketing prominence, Trott attributed it to the battle-hardened side's self-belief and resilience.

"There's a resilience to them. I think if you add to some cricketing experience and cricketing match awareness with regards to batting in particular, with regards to how you pace the innings ' it's not always down to one person.'

"We saw Ibrahim, the way that he's done today, we've seen Gurbaz do it in the past . We have Gulbadin at eight at the moment, who can come in and change games," he said.

"So that self-belief is important and it starts within, but it's also quite infectious and it spreads within the squad."