As a leader, Rohit has become mature: Dhawan

DUBAI: Former opener Shikhar Dhawan believes Rohit Sharma has matured as a leader over the years and shares a close bond with his teammates, which augurs well for the Indian team.

Dhawan, who was Rohit's opening partner for a considerable period of time, said the Mumbai batter is experienced enough to handle the team.

"From 2013 to 2025, 12 years of experience is a lot. Rohit has been through a lot. He knows how to work in a pressure situation, how to gather the boys. As a leader, he has become mature, he knows when to be lenient and when to pull back. It's a fine balance and Rohit's bond with the boys is amazing. We are in a great situation," Dhawan said in a special series titled 'The Shikhar Dhawan Experience' on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

Dhawan also spoke about his 2013 ICC Champions Trophy journey and recollected his nine-year-long opening partnership with Rohit, which also began at the same tournament.

The 39-year-old former left-hander said it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's idea to promote Rohit as an opener alongside him.

"This opening pair decision was made half a day prior to that match. At that time, I was also new, and I was in my own world. I had made a comeback and needed to perform well. But MS Dhoni took this decision and instructed Rohit to open," Dhawan said.