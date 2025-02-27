Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann 'never doubted' bowling action

SYDNEY: Australian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann said Thursday he never doubted his bowling action after being cleared of any illegality by world cricket's governing body.

The left-armer was reported for a suspect bowling action after his pivotal role in Australia's Test series win in Sri Lanka this month.

But after undergoing testing by the International Cricket Council, he was given the green light on Wednesday to resume his international career.

"It was a disappointing way to finish what was such a successful Test series for Australia," he said in a statement.

"I've never doubted my bowling action throughout my career and I'm always looking to improve the art of spin bowling in different conditions.

"I thought the process itself was quite fair and I appreciated the professional manner in which testing was explained to me and then conducted," he added.

Under cricket rules, a bowler is allowed 15 degrees of flex in their bowling arm, but anything more is deemed illegal.

Had Kuhnemann's action been deemed illegal he faced being suspended from bowling until it was modified and a subsequent assessment passed.

Kuhnemann has played 124 professional matches since his debut in 2017 including five Tests, four ODIs and 55 T20 Big Bash League games.

He has not played at any level since the Tests in Sri Lanka due to a thumb injury, but said he expected to be back for Tasmania soon.