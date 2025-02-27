Champions Trophy: Buoyant Afghans plot Australia downfall after dumping out England

LAHORE: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi on Thursday targeted another big scalp in the form of Australia after knocking England out of the Champions Trophy, with a semi-final spot the prize.

The Champions Trophy debutants sent England crashing out of the 50-over tournament with a thrilling eight-run victory in Lahore on Wednesday. Afghanistan similarly stunned England at the 2023 World Cup in India.

Next they play world champions Australia at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Friday in their final group match and must win to reach the last four of the eight-nation tournament.

"Obviously a win like this boosts every team's confidence and strengthens them," Shahidi said after Afghanistan sent England packing.

"Our morale has increased even more."

The skipper added: "The upcoming match will be crucial for both teams in the race for the semi-finals. Australia is a tough and good team. I have said this in previous conferences as well—that we came here to play good cricket. We will try to play a positive game. Just like we defeated England today, we hope to beat Australia as well."

"We won't put that pressure on ourselves by thinking too much about the semi-final qualification," Shahidi continued.

Rain is forecast in Lahore but even a washout will keep Afghanistan in contention of reaching the semi-finals, but they will then have to depend on other results or net run-rate.