Champions Trophy: Rain delays match between Pakistan and Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI: Overnight rain which continued on and off delayed the toss in the Champions Trophy dead-rubber Group A match between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Stadium on Thursday.

Dark clouds hovered over the stadium and the two umpires, Adrian Holdstock of South Africa and Michael Gough of England, will inspect the conditions once the rain stops.

Both teams are already out of the semi-final race after losing their first two games in the 50-over tournament.

India and New Zealand progressed out of Group A.

In Group B, South Africa, Australia and Afghanistan compete for the other two semi-final spots. England are out of contention.