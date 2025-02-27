WPL 2025: At peace Shikha Pandey hoping to tackle one game at a time

CHENNAI: When Shikha Pandey came into the 2025 Women's Premier League season, she felt she was in rhythm with regards to her bowling. And with good reason. In the last 12 months, Pandey had played in three T20 tournament finals - WPL, Caribbean Premier League and Women's Big Bash League - and had also taken part in the Super Smash in New Zealand, coming back with a wealth of experiences and memories.

In the very first match against Mumbai Indians, her feeling was reaffirmed. Pandey ran in with the new ball, made it hop around like she had cast a spell on it and returned with the figures of 2/14 in four overs, helping her team get off the mark in a thrilling finish. In less than a week, she was on the receiving end of an onslaught from UP Warriorz's Kiran Navgire upfront and Chinelle Henry in the back end — a 0/43 finish in four overs.

While Delhi went on to win the game, finishing Vadodara leg on a high, Pandey went back to the drawing board. That is what she does after every game. Look back and analyse how she did in terms of execution; write down what worked and didn't work. "For me, it's more about at the top of my run up or just about when I'm about to load, if I want to bowl somewhere, whether I was able to bowl there or whether that did not come through. As a bowler, to have the right plans is very important. Whether you execute them or not is a different case altogether. Like against UPW, there was clarity in my head with respect to where I wanted to bowl and whether I was able to execute that or not. This is something that I've learned from Troy Cooley (coach at BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru). So I guess it was not the best day with the execution bit, which can get better," Pandey explained to this daily.

It is the process she has followed for years. One that has brought her all the success over the years, and even today. Pandey is the leading wicket-taker among Indian pacers in the WPL (25 wickets till Thursday) and joint-second with Marizanne Kapp among pacers. Nat Sciver-Brunt is the only one ahead with 27 scalps. For Pandey, however, these numbers seem irrelevant. It is about contributing to the team and helping them win.

"If I'm asked to bowl to a plan, which does not fetch me wickets, I'm happy doing it till the time my team wants me to do that. I don't think I would think too much about those stats or all of those things. It's just there's this process of trying to do things, not thinking too much about results, because I've spent a fair amount of time thinking about results and not and in that process, forgetting about the process. So I'm just trying to keep it really short this time. No long term goals and just thinking about one game, one ball, one spell at a time, and which has helped me. So that's something that I've always wanted to do. And in the process, if I get to bowl, if I bowl a few good balls, get a few wickets, that's really nice. But it's mostly about the team's success and how much I can contribute," she said.

And it is something she has done with distinction for DC in WPL, Trinbago Knight Riders in WCPL and Brisbane Heat in the WBBL as they all reached the final before falling short in the summit clash. While Pandey has stopped chasing wickets in the literary sense, what she has done better than most is pile on dot balls. In the three seasons of WPL, no Indian bowler has more dot balls than Pandey (238). She is second among seamers and third overall behind Marizanne Kapp (250) and Sophie Ecclestone (239).