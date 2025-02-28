Champions Trophy: Atal, Omarzai fifties lift Afghanistan to 273 despite Australia's tight bowling

LAHORE: Sediqullah Atal's gritty 85 and Azmatullah Omarzai's explosive 67 powered Afghanistan to a competitive 273 against Australia in their Champions Trophy Group B clash here on Friday.

Atal anchored the innings after a shaky start, but it was Omarzai's late fireworks which propelled Afghanistan past 270 after were 235 for 8 following Rashid Khan's dismissal.

Omarzai's 63-ball knock under pressure had five sixes and one four.

He launched two massive sixes off Nathan Ellis in the penultimate over, including a breathtaking 102m hit over midwicket, sending the ball over Maxwell at the boundary.

He then struck a towering six wide long-off as Afghanistan produced a late flourish for a total that would give their spin-heavy bowling lineup a big boost.

But he got out in the final over off Ben Dwarshuis who also dismissed Noor Ahmed in the final delivery of the day to finish with 3/47 from nine overs.

The world champions Australia also leaked 37 runs in extras that included 17 wides.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan suffered early blows as Spencer Johnson (2/49) cleaned up Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a five-ball duck and Ibrahim Zadran (22 off 28) gifted his wicket to Adam Zampa.

Atal then took charge, initially struggling against Johnson's movement, but settling in with crisp cover drives and flicks.