'Don't care': Hosts' exit deflates Champions Trophy buzz in Pakistan

KARACHI: Champions Trophy fever in Pakistan has plummeted after the hosts crashed out of the first major cricket event in the country in three decades without winning a game.

"It feels like attending a wedding where you don't know the bride or groom," said Kashan Khan, a medical student who watched Pakistan get beaten by New Zealand by 60 runs in the opening match in Karachi last week.

The defending champions then lost to great rivals India by six wickets to seal their fate, before their dead-rubber last group game against Bangladesh on Thursday was washed out.

"Pakistan's poor performance has drained my enthusiasm. I don't care about watching other teams now," added Khan.

Pakistan's failure to advance beyond the group phase or even win a game was a huge letdown in a country that has been gradually returning to hosting international teams after years of militancy saw it marked as a no-go zone.

Security in cities has vastly improved in recent years, including in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, where the matches are being held.

But disheartened fans have begun abandoning the tournament.