England's Jos Buttler resigns as captain after Champions Trophy flop

Jos Buttler said on Friday he is to step down as England's white-ball captain after a disastrous Champions Trophy campaign ended with them failing to reach the semi-finals.

"I'm going to stand down as England captain, it's the right decision for me and the team," the 34-year-old said at a press conference.

England failed to retain either their T20 and 50-over World Cup titles under Buttler's captaincy.

The team lost their first two matches and the defeat by Afghanistan in Lahore on Wednesday ended their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the 50-over tournament.

Chasing 326 for victory, England came up just short despite Joe Root's valiant 120 and fell to 317 all out.

Buttler has been unable to replicate England's success as captain of the white-ball team since he led them to a T20 World Cup title in 2022 shortly after taking over from Eoin Morgan.

England won only three of their nine matches as defending champions at the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023.

The team exited in the semi-final of last year's T20 World Cup and recently suffered a 3-0 ODI whitewash in India ahead of the Champions Trophy.

England face South Africa in their final group match in Karachi on Saturday.