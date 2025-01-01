Bumrah overload biggest concern for India

Sharma admitted how hard it is to not keep going to Bumrah time and again. “To be honest, he has bowled a lot of overs,” said Sharma. “There is no doubt about it. But again, every Test match we play, we keep that in mind. You know, the workloads of all the bowlers in fact. But again, if somebody is in such great form, you want to try and maximise that form how much ever you can. And that is what we've been trying to do with Bumrah.”

“But there comes a time where you need to step back a little bit and give him that little bit of extra breather as well. So, we've been very careful. I've been very careful. I talk to him about how he feels and stuff like that. So, yeah. Those things should be managed carefully. And I'm trying to do that on the field," he added.

As much as he has tried to do that to the best of his abilities, what hasn’t helped is the lack of contribution from others, especially the all-rounders. While Sharma said they went ahead with Washington Sundar and Nitish K Reddy to ensure they had the batting depth while retaining the ability to take 20 wickets, the numbers tell a different story. Reddy, who has played all four games, has bowled just 35 overs while Washington has bowled only 36 in two games — one which he played as a lone spinner. Ravindra Jadeja, playing in Brisbane and Melbourne, bowled 60 overs while R Ashwin sent down 18 in the pink ball Test.

It makes one wonder how prominent was Washington or Reddy’s role with the bat, especially with the top-order failing, in them having their place than their bowling or ability to take wickets consistently. Their limited usage with the ball essentially meant Bumrah, and of course, Siraj and Akash Deep bowled more often with the vice-captain doing the heavy lifting.

It is the difference between playing four/five frontline bowlers and going for 20 wickets and playing three premium pacers and three all-rounders who might not necessarily reduce the workload of the former. That Pat Cummins and Bumrah have similar kind of workload, and so do Siraj and Starc, despite India having two extra bowling options tells the effectiveness of the combination and the workload it has imposed on Bumrah.