Raaghav cracks century to help TN take big lead

CHENNAI: Riding on KV Raaghav’s century (182), Tamil Nadu bagged a lead of 150 runs over Maharashtra on the third day of the semifinals of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match played at MCA stadium, Pune.

Tamil Nadu were 456 for 9 in 148 overs at stumps. Brief scores: Maharashtra 306 vs TN 456/9 in 148 ovs (KV Raaghav 182, Akshay Sarangdhar 48, RS Ambrish 81; Yogesh Chavan 3/63).

Chennai Open chess

The 15th Chennai Open International Grandmasters chess tournament 2024 for Sakthi Group Dr. N Mahalingam Trophy is being organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association at a hotel in the city from January 2 to 9. Category A (above 2000), Category B (Below 2000) & Category C (below 1800) matches will be played at the JN Stadium.

The tournament comprising A, B & C categories carries a total prize money of `40 lakhs, in addition to twenty bicycles and about one hundred and eighty glittering trophies.

Top players from about 22 countries, including seventeen Grandmasters, 27 International Masters and 5 Women International Masters have already confirmed their participation in the eight-day, ten-round Swiss tournament.

The A-category tournament is meant for the elite players who have an international rating of 2000 or above. Any player having a rating below 2000 can take part in the B category and players having a rating below 1800 are eligible to play in the C category.

Kousik shines

J Kousik’s 51 not out paved the way for Coimbatore to beat Virudunagar by seven wickets in the TNCA-SS Rajan Trophy T20 meet. Brief scores: Group A: Salem 153 /6 in 20 ovs (J Gowrisankar 50) bt Karur 101 in 19.4 ovs . Virudunagar 90 in 20 ovs lost to Coimbatore 91/3 in 11.1 ovs (J Kousik 51 n.o).