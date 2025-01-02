Sri Lanka beats New Zealand by 7 runs in third T20 but New Zealand wins series 2-1

NELSON: Kusal Perera scored Sri Lanka's fastest Twenty20 international century - from 44 balls - on Thursday to spur his team to a consolation win over New Zealand by seven runs in the final match of the three-match series.

Perera's career-best score in a century partnership with captain Charirth Asalanka lifted Sri Lanka to 218-5 - its second-highest T20 score, as it batted first for the first time in the series.

New Zealand held a winning 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first match by eight runs and the second by 45 runs.

New Zealand needed to achieve its highest run chase in T20s to complete a clean sweep of the series and was given a good start by Rachin Ravindra who made 69 from 39 balls. But it fell just short, held to 211-7.

The Black Caps began at a pace to match Sri Lanka, reaching 60-0 in the six-over power play. But Asalanka slammed the brakes on the New Zealand innings when he dismissed Ravindra, Mark Chapman (9) and Glenn Phillips (6) in quick succession.

Asalanka had figures of 3-25 after those dismissals but Daryl Mitchell hit four consecutive sixes from his final over to wreck his analysis and bat New Zealand back into the game.

Wanindu Hasaranga then dismissed Mitchell Hay (8) and Michael Bracewell (1) in the 16th over to tip the match back in the visitors' favor. Asalanka took a superb diving catch to remove Bracewell and managed his bowlers well in a superb all-round performance.