India slip to 57/3 at lunch on day 1 of final test v/s Australia

SYDNEY: India reached 57/3 at lunch on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal falling in the opening session.

Gill scored 20 runs before getting dismissed, while Virat Kohli (12 not out) survived a scare after getting a reprieve on the first ball he faced. Nathan Lyon (1/1) and Scott Boland (1/5) were the pick of the Australian bowlers in the session.

With India trailing 1-2 in the series, the final Test is a crucial encounter for the visitors, who need to win to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and remain in contention for the World Test Championship final.

Rohit Sharma Sits Out as Bumrah Leads India in Sydney

The Indian camp saw a significant change ahead of the final Test as Rohit Sharma was officially ruled out due to poor form and injury. Jasprit Bumrah led the team in Sharma’s absence, stepping in as captain for the toss. Bumrah opted to bat first after winning the toss, and the playing XI saw Shubman Gill replacing Sharma, while Prasidh Krishna came in for the injured Akash Deep.

Speaking about the absence of Sharma, Bumrah said, "Our captain has opted out of this game, it shows his leadership and that there is no selfishness in the team. Two changes: Rohit misses, and Akash Deep is out due to injury, replaced by Prasidh (Krishna)."

Sharma had been struggling with the bat, averaging just 6.2 in the series, and with mounting tensions within the team, particularly with head coach Gautam Gambhir, the decision was made not to include him in the playing XI for the must-win contest.

Brief Scores: India 57/3 in 25 overs (Shubman Gill 20, Virat Kohli 12 not out; Nathan Lyon 1/1, Scott Boland 1/5).

(With inputs from PTI)