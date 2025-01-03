We've probably seen Rohit Sharma for last time in Test cricket: Gavaskar, Shastri

SYDNEY: Former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri feel that the Boxing Day Test might have been Rohit Sharma's final appearance in Test cricket, following his bold call to rest himself for the series finale that began here on Friday.

The 37-year-old chose to sit out with the series on the line, having scored only 31 runs in five innings across three Tests.

"I think it probably means that (if) India don't qualify for the WTC final, the Melbourne Test will be Rohit Sharma's last game," Gavaskar said during the lunch break on day one.

"The WTC cycle will start with the England series, and the selectors would likely want someone available for the 2027 final. Whether India gets there or not is another matter, but that's is what the selection committee is likely to do.

"We have probably seen Rohit Sharma for the last time in Test cricket," he added.

Shastri echoed the sentiment, predicting that Rohit would "pull the plug" on his Test career after the series.

"At the toss, Jasprit [Bumrah] mentioned it before I could ask," Shastri said during commentary.

"He said the captain opted to sit out and said the team would be stronger if Shubman Gill plays.

"It can happen when you're out of sorts, you're mentally not there, you don't have the runs under your belt. It still is a brave call for a captain to own up and say, 'I'm prepared to take the bench in this game,'" he added.