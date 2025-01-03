What lies ahead for ODI skipper Rohit after BGT

CHENNAI: “The next stage is the WTC final and the Champions Trophy. I have full faith in Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, that we will be the champions in both these tournaments,” former BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said in a video message following India’s T20 World Cup win in June this year.

While Shah has joined as ICC chair since, Rohit’s fortunes seemed to have plummeted.

Though not confirmed, the 37-year-old Mumbai cricketer is set to sit out of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. This despite being announced as a captain for the entire series, the first of its kind in the Indian cricket.

Having already retired from the shortest format after the World Cup triumph, the recent turn of events has put under the scanner Rohit’s future as the ODI captain as well.

But it’s Indian cricket and anything can happen. Rohit, with a batting average of just 6.20 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, certainly suffered an ignominy of having the worst-ever figure by a visiting captain in Australia. However, Rohit’s numbers in the 50-over format are still brilliant and get a notch higher when taken into consideration with him as a captain.

Above all, India have played only six ODIs since the loss against Australia in the World Cup final on November 19, 2023. In fact, in the lead-up to the tournament, Rohit had led India to Asia Cup title. Soon after the WC defeat, they toured South Africa and played three ODIs apart from as many T20Is and two Test matches.

Rohit opted out of the white-ball series. More than eight months later, they played three-match ODI series against hosts Sri Lanka, with Rohit returning as the captain.