Bumrah suffers back spasm, medical team monitoring his condition

SYDNEY: Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a back spasm, and the team is awaiting an update from the medical staff regarding the star pacer’s availability for India’s defence of the target in the fifth Test against Australia, pacer Prasidh Krishna said on Saturday.
Bumrah had left the field for scans during the second day’s post-lunch session after bowling just one over, having experienced some discomfort.
“He had a back spasm. He had gone for scans. The medical team is monitoring him. So, we will know whenever the medical team gets back to us,” said Prasidh during the post-day press conference.
Bumrah’s presence would be crucial, especially as India’s overall lead remains under 150 and the visitors are struggling at 141 for six.
The 31-year-old pacer has taken 32 wickets in the series so far and had figures of 2/33 in 10 overs on the day, including the prized dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session with a peach of a delivery.
Bumrah was absent from the field for three hours and 20 minutes, during which senior batter Virat Kohli took charge of the side in his absence.
It may be recalled that Bumrah had previously suffered a lower back injury, which sidelined him for nearly a year between 2022 and 2023.
Before leaving the field, Bumrah was seen speaking to Kohli. Later, official broadcasters showed him leaving the venue in an SUV, accompanied by the team’s security liaison officer and the team doctor, as shown in visuals by Fox Sports.