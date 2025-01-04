Bumrah suffers back spasm, medical team monitoring his condition

SYDNEY: Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a back spasm, and the team is awaiting an update from the medical staff regarding the star pacer’s availability for India’s defence of the target in the fifth Test against Australia, pacer Prasidh Krishna said on Saturday.

Bumrah had left the field for scans during the second day’s post-lunch session after bowling just one over, having experienced some discomfort.

“He had a back spasm. He had gone for scans. The medical team is monitoring him. So, we will know whenever the medical team gets back to us,” said Prasidh during the post-day press conference.

Bumrah’s presence would be crucial, especially as India’s overall lead remains under 150 and the visitors are struggling at 141 for six.