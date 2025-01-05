Not sure about extent of Bumrah's injury: Gautam Gambhir

SYDNEY: Jasprit Bumrah, who captained India in Sydney after Rohit Sharma opted out of the match, did not take the field after suffering from an injury on day two — a back spasm that led to him leaving the field and not bowling in the second innings — still was adjudged the player of the series for his stellar show till then.

Just as Australia won the series 3-1, Bumrah, who took 32 wickets in nine innings at 13.06, fell short of a record for most wickets by a visiting bowler in a bilateral Test series Down Under.

It belongs to Maurice Tate, the English bowler, who took 38 wickets in the 1924-25 Ashes. And yet, he was the best bowler in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a mile.

He admitted his frustration on not being able to take the field on day three when India needed him the most defending 161 in the fourth innings.

“Little frustrating to not be out there but sometimes you have to respect your body and listen to it. Missed out on the spiciest day of the series, but it is what it is. The other bowlers stepped up in the last innings as well. So that was the chat this morning. Lots of ifs and buts. The whole series was well fought and it was not a one-sided contest," Bumrah said in the post-match presentation when he was awarded the player of the series medal.