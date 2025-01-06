Fresh wound for India, repercussions on cards?

SYDNEY: It all seemed doomed the moment Jasprit Bumrah walked out of the field here during the fifth and final Test on Saturday. Signs were ominous. There were scans followed by silence. So much was riding on Bumrah the entire series that his absence for a few hours seemed like an eternity.

The lead-up to the final Test match of the five-Test series here was not ideal after the Melbourne drubbing. There were reports of a distressed dressing room followed by India skipper Rohit Sharma’s decision to ‘rest’ due to failure of form. Sunday was another melancholic day for Indian cricket. The last four wickets fell for 16 runs, setting up a target of 162 runs. Without Bumrah, Aussies had a psychological edge.