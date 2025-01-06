Have to be fair to everyone in dressing room: Gambhir

SYDNEY: From the positives out of the 3-1 loss to how he communicates to whether he wants the players to take part in last round of Ranji Trophy to the future of Rohit Sharma and Viraat Kohli , India head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed a few things after the six-wicket loss in Sydney that saw India concede the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia on day three. Excerpts.

On positives from the series

There are a lot of positives. There are a lot of these boys who are on their first tour to Australia. Be it Yashasvi Jasiwal, Nitish K Reddy, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, all those guys, I don't want to mention about individuals. But I think the attitude of Mohammed Siraj was outstanding.

On what lies ahead

Look, it's too early to talk about it. I think we still have five more months to plan where we want to head towards. Forms change, people change, attitude changes, everything changes in sport. Let's see before the England series what's going to happen. But whatever will happen, will happen for the best interest of Indian cricket.

On whether out of form players should play last rounds of Ranji Trophy

I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game, if they are available and they have the commitment to play red ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket. As simple as it can get. If you don't give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players what you want in Test cricket.