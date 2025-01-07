Maiden ODI call-up for Bist against Ireland

CHENNAI: After nine white ball fixtures in less than a month, three against Australia in the away series and six against West Indies at home, India’s regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Renuka Singh Thakur have been rested for the three ODIs against Ireland.

The series is set to start in Rajkot on January 10. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will lead the team in Kaur’s absence and Deepti Sharma will be her deputy.

Uttarakhand’s Raghvi Bist, who recently made her debut in the shortest format has received her maiden ODI call-up. The biggest question is about the names that are missing from the list. Arundhati Reddy, who took her best ODI figures in the final match against Australia has missed out yet again.

Shafali Verma, the highest run-scorer of the Senior One Day Trophy, 527 runs across seven innings with two centuries at an average of 75.29 and a strike rate of 152.31, has not found her place in the squad of 15 once again. India ODI squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare.