If it happens again, I wouldn't have said anything: Konstas regrets stand-off with Bumrah

SYDNEY: Australia's teenage batting sensation Sam Konstas regrets his involvement in the stand-off with Jasprit Bumrah during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Trophy, admitting he was only trying to waste time but ultimately, the Indian pace spearhead had the "last laugh".

Konstas made an impact in the final two Tests of the series with his audacious strokeplay, but also found himself at the center of a couple of fiery exchanges with Indian stars Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

One such incident occurred on the opening day of the fifth Test, when Konstas had a heated run-in with Bumrah.

"I love being in the contest and always try to put my best foot forward," Konstas told CODE Sports.

Near the end of the day's play, Bumrah, looking to get in one more over, was met with resistance from the Australian players, who were trying to waste time. This led to a fiery exchange of words between Konstas and the Indian pacer.

Two deliveries later, Bumrah, who was leading the side in the absence of an off-colour Rohit Sharma, took the wicket of Usman Khawaja off the last ball. After dismissing Khawaja, Bumrah walked in Konstas' direction and stared him down.

Reflecting on the incident, Konstas admitted, "I feel like it's probably a good learning for me. I was trying to waste a little bit of time there so they didn't get another over. But he (Bumrah) had the last laugh.

"Obviously he is world class and he took, what, 32 wickets in the series."