Last chance saloon for Sharma, Kohli?

Over the last few days in Sydney, since India’s loss in the fifth Test, the weather has mirrored the visitors’ mood music. Gloomy. It’s been raining intermittently and the weather is expected to be the same for the rest of the week as well. Even as the Indian players, after resting for a day or two, started to depart back home in batches, there is a lot to be mulled over. But there’s not a lot of time.

In less than two weeks, the T20I squad will be assembling in Kolkata for the first of the five matches against England which begins on January 22. It is followed by three ODIs against the same opponents. While the T20I team is a new-look side filled with youngsters, some of the old guard are expected to return to the 50-over games, which will be the precursor to the Champions Trophy next month.

From Rohit Sharma, who will lead the team after standing down for the Sydney Test, to Virat Kohli, all eyes will be on the seniors as the Champions Trophy could well be their last ICC tournament. The squads for the T20Is and ODIs against England are expected to be announced in the next few days. And when they come out, the focus is inevitably going to be on the aforementioned duo and the one name that will not be there — Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah walked off the field on day two of the Sydney Test and did not bowl again. Having suffered back spasm, the senior pacer is expected to miss the England series — for which he might have even been rested despite being fit — and will be running against the clock for the ICC event.

The last official word on Bumrah came from head coach Gautam Gambhir who said the extent of his injury is still unknown and that the medical team is closely monitoring the situation. Should Bumrah miss the Champions Trophy, it will come as a big blow to India’s chances of winning another ICC title.