Last chance saloon for Sharma, Kohli?

Over the last few days in Sydney, since India’s loss in the fifth Test, the weather has mirrored the visitors’ mood music. Gloomy. It’s been raining intermittently and the weather is expected to be the same for the rest of the week as well. Even as the Indian players, after resting for a day or two, started to depart back home in batches, there is a lot to be mulled over. But there’s not a lot of time.
In less than two weeks, the T20I squad will be assembling in Kolkata for the first of the five matches against England which begins on January 22. It is followed by three ODIs against the same opponents. While the T20I team is a new-look side filled with youngsters, some of the old guard are expected to return to the 50-over games, which will be the precursor to the Champions Trophy next month.
From Rohit Sharma, who will lead the team after standing down for the Sydney Test, to Virat Kohli, all eyes will be on the seniors as the Champions Trophy could well be their last ICC tournament. The squads for the T20Is and ODIs against England are expected to be announced in the next few days. And when they come out, the focus is inevitably going to be on the aforementioned duo and the one name that will not be there — Jasprit Bumrah.
Bumrah walked off the field on day two of the Sydney Test and did not bowl again. Having suffered back spasm, the senior pacer is expected to miss the England series — for which he might have even been rested despite being fit — and will be running against the clock for the ICC event.
The last official word on Bumrah came from head coach Gautam Gambhir who said the extent of his injury is still unknown and that the medical team is closely monitoring the situation. Should Bumrah miss the Champions Trophy, it will come as a big blow to India’s chances of winning another ICC title.
Meanwhile, what will also be interesting to see is where Shreyas Iyer stands, does Rishabh Pant make the ODI side, what is KL Rahul’s role in the 50-overs side going forward. Pant played just one ODI in Sri Lanka and Hardik Pandya was not a part of the squad.
Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar were the all-rounders for that tour. It will be interesting to see what the make up of the squad is like and whether Mohammed Siraj, who has bowled more than any Indian pacer in the last 18 months, gets a break as well.
However, more than anything else, the focus will be on Sharma and Kohli. The former, still the captain, has had a rough six months and is desperate for a turnaround. Kohli, too, is under pressure to deliver. Good thing for them is they are returning to their best format. They would not just want to gear up for the Champions Trophy during the three ODIs against England, but also go on to deliver another ICC title.
After the loss in Sydney, when asked about the future of the revered duo, Gambhir said that it is up to the players, but he has sent a clear message. The former captain said that the first and only parameter to make the squad would be performances.
“There are very honest players in our dressing room who know how hungry they are. As far as my question is concerned, my biggest responsibility is that I have to be fair to everyone in that room. If I am fair with only two or three individuals and not with others, then I am being dishonest to my job. So, whether it is a player who has not made a debut yet or a player who has played 100 Tests, my simple aim of my job is that I have to be absolutely fair and equal to everyone,” he had said.
How the three ODIs and the Champions Trophy go could play a significant part in shaping the future of Sharma, Kohli and also Indian cricket.