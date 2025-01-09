SA20: Skipper Markram aims threepeat with Sunrisers Eastern Cape

CHENNAI: Fresh from playing a key role in helping South Africa qualify for the third edition of the World Test Championship, Aiden Markram has set his sights on a threepeat with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20.

“Really pumped to go for a third one (title) this season,” the skipper said during the Captains’ Day on Wednesday.

“Obviously there are no guarantees. It’s a hugely competitive tournament. Hopefully, in a month’s time there is something cool that can happen.”

Before the third season, the franchise further strengthened their squad with the signings of Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Craig Overton Roelof van der Merwe and Richard Gleeson among other players.

With an already established core in the form of Tristan Stubbs, Maco Jansen (both of whom played starring roles in last year’s final) apart from Markram, they could well be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

Durban’s Super Giants, propelled by the likes of Heinrich Klassen, will be another team who will be challenging the top places after the culmination of the league stages. With Kane Williamson, there is also a solid backbone in the batting line-up.

Captain Keshav Maharaj addressed this on Wednesday. “I am excited to learn from someone like Kane Williamson,” he said. “He’s been around the world. He has done really well as a leader.” In 2024, they fell at the final hurdle. This could well be their year.

Another team hoping for a change of fortunes is Joburg Super Kings after a raft of big-name signings including Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway and Matheesha Pathirana. “We’ve had some great signings in Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway and Matheesha Pathirana,” Du Plessis said. “Those three guys and (Tabraiz) Shamsi are four proper cricket players.”