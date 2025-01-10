Fielding holding Shafali Verma back from returning to side?

CHENNAI: With the series against Ireland starting soon, a source close to BCCI has said that it is up to the team management and players to make the most of the chances they are given. "Players make it to the India senior team level because they have the talent and capabilities. If the players were incapable, they would not be selected to represent India at the senior level. How their ability is used for the team's cause makes a difference. How these players then deal with the match situation makes the whole difference," a source close to the BCCI told this daily.

There were no comments offered on the non-selection of pacer Arundhati Reddy for any of the home series despite her consistent performances in white-ball fixtures. Her exclusion was termed as "an error in timing" by the source. Ahead of the West Indies series, captain Harmanpreet Kaur was asked about not having Reddy and opener Shafali Verma in the squad. “I can only talk about the team, team is here and what (all) things we can do to win this series. Regarding Shefali or any other player, (it is) better to ask the right persons,” Kaur had replied.

The BCCI source suggested that the captain with this much experience could have answered the question in a better way. "The captain saying 'ask the right people' was not correct. She could have answered that in a better way. It doesn't reflect well on the team and leadership."

On the other hand, Verma has shown her mettle in the domestic competitions as the highest run-scorer of the Senior one-day competition and is currently topping the list in the Challenger Trophy with 273 runs in three fixtures after getting dropped from the ODI series against Australia.

The source confirmed that there are eyes on how she does in these tournaments but at the same time she needs to improve in one department to make sure her name is in contention again. "Shafali is performing well in these competitions, but she needs to work on her fielding."